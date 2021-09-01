Four-vehicle crash caused Fresno highway to back up for miles. What caused the collision?

A four-vehicle crash in the Fresno area Wednesday afternoon caused traffic to back up for miles on Highway 99.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m., on southbound 99 near Cedar Avenue. A driver who sped up in traffic didn’t leave enough braking distance and rear-ended another car, starting the chain reaction, California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said.

No one was injured in the crash, but lanes were blocked until cars could be towed.

CITY OF FRESNO: Reports of a multi-vehicle traffic collision southbound State Route 99 at Cedar Avenue has southbound traffic backed up for at least 3 miles.



Caltrans posted on social media that traffic was backed up for at least three miles until the highway was opened up at 4:15 p.m.

