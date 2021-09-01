Local

Fresno church fought against California’s COVID rules. Now the state has to pay

Cornerstone Church in downtown Fresno has been awarded $400,000 in legal fees for its fight against the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, its pastor announced on Wednesday.

Cornerstone was one several churches that joined with San Diego-based South Bay United Pentecostal Church in the United States Supreme Court battle against California and Gov. Gavin Newsom for the right to hold indoor services. The church argued Newsom’s order violated the Constitution’s protection of the free exercise of religion.

The court knocked down the state’s prohibition on indoor church services in February.

The state of California agreed in June to pay a combined $2.15 million in attorneys fees in a pair of lawsuits, including the federal one.

The Rev. Jim Franklin of Cornerstone said he was pleased by the court’s decision and the award for legal expenses. “Church is essential,” Franklin said. “We have known from day one that the state was overreaching.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fresno’s Cornerstone has continued to hold church services since May 31, 2020. Franklin has said the meetings inside the Wilson Theatre have been safe.

Franklin has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. to discuss the court decision.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Thaddeus Miller
Thaddeus Miller
Reporter Thaddeus Miller has covered cities in the central San Joaquin Valley since 2010, writing about everything from breaking news to government and police accountability. A native of Fresno, he joined The Fresno Bee in 2019 after time in Merced and Los Banos.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service