A 5-year-old is hospitalized after a Fresno crash. Two cars were racing moments before

A 5-year-old was sent to the hospital after a Thursday crash involving one of two vehicles that had been racing each other in central Fresno, authorities said.

The child was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital and listed in stable condition.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. at Fresno Street and Normal Avenue. According to Fresno police, two vehicles were racing while going south on Fresno toward Clinton.

A crashed vehicle is taped off after a collision Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in central Fresno. LARRY VALENZUELA lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

One of the vehicles collided with another vehicle that was trying to turn north onto Fresno Street.

It was not immediately clear which vehicle the child was in.