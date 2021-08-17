Fuego soccer returning to Fresno’s Chukchansi Park? Here’s what we know

The Fresno Fuego mascot Scorcher makes an appearance at Chukchansi Park in 2015 in Fresno, Calif. THE FRESNO BEE

Fresno city leaders are negotiating a potential return of Fuego soccer to Chukchansi Park, which hasn’t been home to a team in nearly two years.

The Central Valley Fuego could be playing soccer again in the park that once was used by the Fresno Fuego and still holds the Grizzlies baseball, according to Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias.

The council is discussing the deal in closed session on Thursday.

The park has some upgrades coming to it, like a digital scoreboard, lights and turf, which could all play into the negotiations, Arias said. Rent is less likely a factor with the city picking up most of the tab.

“We’ve made great progress with the owners of (Central Valley) Fuego. We’re on the verge of a deal,” Arias said.

A number of details still need to be worked out, including where the Fuego would practice if they played all their games at Chukchansi and what kind of expenses would be acquired to move the baseball field back and forth into a soccer pitch, according to Fuego President and General Manager Chris Wilson.

He said the team is committed to improving soccer talent in the Central Valley. If the deal happens, Chukchansi would serve as a temporary home after the season starts in March.

The team has looked at other locations outside Fresno, including Madera, he confirmed.

“We’re committed to the Central Valley and we want to find a long-term home,” he said. “We’ve put all our chips on the table with Fresno and hope to find a home soon.”

An idea to have the Fuego play at Selland Arena has been put on hold if not killed altogether.

The last deal with the Grizzlies in December called for a reduction in annual stadium rent from $500,000 to $100,000. The city covers the first $300,000 worth of utilities, with the Grizzlies responsible for any amount above that. The team covered all of that before.

Representatives of the Grizzlies were not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.