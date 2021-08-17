Local
Fresno RV dealer makes ‘dream come true’ for ill 13-year-old Merced boy and his family
Brennan Reny, 13, and his family of Merced were presented with a new travel trailer from Fresno’s RV Country through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, fulfilling his wish to go camping with his family, including five siblings.
Brennan was born prematurely at 27 weeks as a triplet; one brother passed away and his other brother survived.
Brennan has been diagnosed with a heart condition, cerebral palsy and autism. Though he is non-verbal and has endured multiple surgeries and medical procedures, Brennan is resilient and happy, according to his family, and especially loves the outdoors and camping at local lakes. His family’s pop-up trailer was damaged in 2020, so camping has been limited.
The new 20-foot Avenger travel trailer presented Tuesday will allow Brennan to continue his outdoor adventures. His mother, Valerie Vichorek, said she was speaking for her son when she said, “It’s like a dream come true.”
