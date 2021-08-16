Fresno County residents can now get a third COVID vaccine shot. Here’s who qualifies

Fresno County residents who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose and can sign up immediately, according to local health officials.

The third dose is available for people who have already had two of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and who fit into the correct medical category.

Those who have had the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not yet cleared for the booster.

Moderate or severe cases of a compromised immune system could include organ transplant recipients, patients in cancer treatment, people with advanced stages or untreated HIV and people who take certain medications that suppress their immune system.

The booster is not yet cleared for people with mild immune issues, such as diabetes, according to health officials.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration announced that immunocompromised individuals could receive the third dose of the vaccine to protect themselves against the COVID-19 illness.

Fresno County interim Health Officer Rais Vohra said the third shot is a good idea if 28 days or more have passed since the patient’s second dose. Vohra said at this time the county does not plan to set up its own clinics for the third dose.

“Right now, given our resources and the vast availability of vaccinations all across the county, we really feel like people can just go to their physician or to a vaccination site that’s based at a pharmacy,” he said recently.

Vohra said people eligible for the booster should try signing up at MyTurn.ca.gov or another location even if the website does not show an option for a third dose.

The third shot is the same as the second and first doses. Patients can clarify it’s their third dose when they arrive for their appointment, doctors said.

Patients can self-attest that they are eligible for the third shot and do not need a doctor’s note. Still, officials recommend bringing paperwork from the previous shots.