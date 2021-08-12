See developer’s lawsuit alleging CSU blocked him from building store near Fresno State

The program, which includes Fresno City College, California State University, Fresno and Fresno-based youth media organization The kNOw Youth Media, aims to build a pipeline of journalists of color who could work for San Joaquin Valley media outlets following graduation. Fresno Bee file

Kashian Enterprises and Campus Pointe Commercial have filed a lawsuit against the California State University, Fresno Association and its leader Deborah Adishian-Astone for breach of contract and other issues.

Since 2006, Kashian and the association have worked together to develop Campus Pointe, a popular hub of restaurants, residences and movie theaters.

But when Kashian proposed building a convenience store on the 44-acre site, the association balked and ultimately rejected the idea, according to the suit.

In the lawsuit, Kashian alleges that “someone” in the California State University Office of the Chancellor put pressure on the association to kill the convenience store.

Now he is suing for no less than $2.1 million and permission to build the store.

