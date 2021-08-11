‘A lot of questions’: 5-year-old dead of prescription pill poisoning, Madera police say

Madera police Wednesday reported that a 5-year-old boy died after ingesting medications that were not prescribed for him.

The death occurred Tuesday and neither the child nor his family were named. Chief Dino Lawson said the family is cooperating in the investigation, and no criminal charges have been filed.

Lawson said his department has received numerous questions about the whether the death was related to the child’s school or the COVID-19 pandemic, but neither were factors in the case.

Lawson asked the children who die in similar cases often obtain pills intended for a family member and asked residents to secure their medications so that they are out of the reach of family members.