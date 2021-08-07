A pastor saw a need for shoes among Fresno school students. Now he’s giving away hundreds

Hundreds of shoes were given away to families during a third annual event held Saturday, organized by a Fresno church and its pastor who saw a need.

While working as an aide and campus safety officer at Bullard High three years ago, Assistant Pastor Edward Thomas saw that some kids did not have appropriate footwear.

So he asked his church, Living World International Church of Fresno, to join him in creating “Kick it Outreach.”

Thomas said the first two pairs of shoes he donated were from his own closet. This year, with help from social media, Thomas said he collected 400 to 500 pairs of shoes to be given away to boys and girls from preschool through high school around the Central Valley.

Dozens of families waited in line as early as 7am at Saturday’s event held at Cary Park in central Fresno.

Thomas noted that with the COVID-19 pandemic, families are even more in need of assistance.

“It means a lot,” said Fresno mother Angela Holley, who was able to get shoes for her kids Edward Harding, 7, and Jeffrey Batten, 11, at the event. “It means that we could pay another bill and not have to worry about taking the money to spend on school shoes or school supplies.

“We could use that money for things like food and other types of assistance that families need.”

Thomas said there were no qualifications for receiving shoes.

“We want to donate to everyone,” Thomas said, adding that another batch of shoes collected will be donated to area homeless.

Living World International Church partnered with the Fresno Police Activities League, the Fresno Chamber of Commerce, and Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell for the event. Backpacks, school supplies, snacks and free ice cream from Scoops Ice Cream were also provided.

“Something like this,” Thomas said, “shows you that when we all come together, amazing things happen.”

