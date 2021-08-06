Local
Where there’s wildfire, there’s smoke — and this warning on Central Valley air quality
Local air officials issued a health caution for the entire San Joaquin Valley on Friday, warning of potential harmful and long-lasting impacts of smoke amid multiple wildfires burning throughout California.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District announced the caution as wildfires rage in Northern California, including Tuolumne and Mariposa counties. It will remain in effect until smoke is no longer affecting the Valley, possibly until the fires are extinguished.
Residents suffering from smoke effects are warned to stay indoors to reduce exposure to particulate matter emissions. The district warned that PM can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.
Anyone with heart or lung disease is advised to follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of PM exposure. Also, anyone with existing respiratory conditions (including COVID-19), young children and the elderly are especially vulnerable to this form of pollution.
People suffering through poor air quality should move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed. Cloth or paper masks being used for COVID-19 protection may not work as protection from wildfire smoke.
Residents are advised to visit the District’s Wildfire Information Page for details on current and past wildfires affecting the Valley.
For more information, visit the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District website or call the office in Fresno at 559-230-6000.
