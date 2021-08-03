Three cannabis shops are coming to Fresno. Here’s where, and why lawsuits are likely

Three cannabis retailers were awarded tentative licenses by the city of Fresno on Friday — one in downtown near Chuckchansi Park, one in a strip mall on Shaw Avenue and another just off Highway 99 near Herndon Avenue.

The businesses — Viola Fresno, Fresno Canna Co. Dispensary and Traditional - Fresno - ME — were selected through the city’s social equity process.

Under the social equity process, up to six of the city’s total cannabis licenses are set aside for businesses whose owners have previous cannabis convictions. Those business owners can also be former foster youth, veterans or people who have come from low-income communities.

The remaining standard cannabis licenses will be awarded by the end of August and the city manager could consider approving additional social equity retail businesses, according to the city’s of office of Cannabis Oversight.

Viola is a player in the cannabis market — the first Black-owned multinational cannabis brand, according to a Forbes story. It was founded by ex-NBA player Al Harrington and has a strong focus on social equity. Viola will operate at 755 Van Ness Avenue (at Inyo Avenue) in downtown Fresno, near the Brewery District.

The company also earned one of the city’s cultivation licenses.

Less is know about the other two dispensaries.

Fresno Canna Co. Dispensary will operate at 3257 W. Shaw Ave. in a shopping center near Valentine avenue.

Traditional - Fresno - ME will operate at 6926 Weber Avenue, just off Highway 99 near the Marketplace at El Paseo. The permit application has two owners listed for the company — Maritza Estrada and Aaron Mamann, both from Los Angeles.

Lawsuits likely

Already, the city’s choices are coming under fire.

Several other applicants have expressed displeasure in how the social equity licenses were awarded. Cesar Casamayor’s People’s Dispensary ranked 10th among the social equity applicants. He told GV Wire the process was unfair and that it didn’t take the dispensary’s local status into consideration.

At least two other applicants are threatening legal action.

George Boyadjian, a longtime cannabis advocate who runs the business training site 420 College has been expressing his concerns over the city’s handling of the process for the last two years (but also more recently). He says he will be filing a damage claim against the city after his business, Fresno Compassion Association didn’t even make the final round of applicants. He was disqualified for writing a letter to Councilmember Esmeralda Soria criticizing the process., he says.

He plans to bring the issue up at the next City Council meeting.

Mark Mabutas is also considering a lawsuit against the city. His company Pure Fresno ranked fifth among the social equity applicants. He claims one of the companies that was awarded a license broke the no contact rule and spoke directly with a City Council member while the process was taking place.

“This process was rigged from the very beginning,” he said.