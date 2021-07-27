Overturned big rig causing delays on Highway 99 south of Fresno

An overturned big rig and trailer blocked southbound traffic on Highway 99 at Bethel Avenue on Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021. Kingsburg Police Department

Southbound traffic on Highway 99 south of Fresno was closed early Tuesday near Kingsburg after a tractor trailer overturned.

The crash caused debris to be strewn across the roadway and diesel fuel to spill.

All southbound lanes were shut down initially, and traffic was diverted onto Bethel Avenue.

The Kingsburg Police Department reported around 7:30 that one southbound lane had reopened.

The CHP did not say when the road closure would be lifted.

This story will be updated.