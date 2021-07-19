Creator of ‘3 strikes’ law, father of Polly Klaas speak in Fresno to support Newsom recall

The fathers of two daughters who were murdered in California made a stop in Fresno on Monday, appearing with a political advocacy group making calls for the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Rescue California is advocating for the recall while highlighting Newsom’s stance on issues like the death penalty and policies to release prisoners — including felons — to lighten the population in state prisons.

Mike Reynolds, who helped create the “Three Strikes and You’re Out” law which mandates tougher sentences for repeat offenders in California, spoke on behalf of the recall. His daughter, Kimber, was murdered in Fresno in June 1992 by a repeat offender.

“Criminals are the leading cause of crime. And where are these criminals coming from?” Reynolds said on Monday. “They’re coming from our jails, our prisons.”

Also in Fresno on Monday was Marc Klaas, speaking out against Newsom. His daughter, Polly, was 12 in 1993 when she was raped and murdered by a repeat offender.

The case made national headlines. Richard Allen Davis, who murdered Klaas’ daughter, was on death row when the moratorium was announced.

“I’m not going to sit here and take it. I think we need drastic actions,” Klaas said.

The group argues Newsom has a poor record on crime.

Newsom announced a moratorium on the death penalty in the state in March 2019, which at least temporarily spared the lives of 737 inmates on death row at the time. He also withdrew the lethal injection regulations that death penalty opponents already challenged in courts and moved to close the execution chamber at San Quentin State Prison.

Another 63,000 inmates who have been convicted of violent crimes can shorten their time in incarceration by one-third with good-behavior credits, state officials announced in May. Since 2017, inmates could shorten a sentence by as much as one-fifth. That includes nearly 20,000 inmates who are serving life sentences with the possibility of parole.

The recall effort got enough signatures to go forward with the special election.

The official list of 41 people who are running in California’s recall election remained unsettled Sunday with conservative talk radio host Larry Elder maintaining he should be included and state officials giving no details as to why he wasn’t.

Caitlyn Jenner, an Olympian turned reality TV star, is among the Republicans challenging Newsom, along with former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox and former Congressman Doug Ose.

The Rescue California group said they were allowed by law to advocate for the recall but could not announce a candidate they supported in the special election.

Fresno crime

Advocates also pointed to Fresno’s recent wave of violence. This year homicides are outpacing 2020, the most violent year in more than two decades, according to crime data released this month by the state Department of Justice.

Some Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups have called for further releases or shorter sentences. Californians United for a Responsible Budget, for example, in April said the state should close at least 10 more of its 35 prisons.

Other recent legislation in California, like Prop 57, drew the ire of victims advocates. Its supporters said the intention was to lessen sentences on nonviolent offenders who can be rehabilitated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.