River Fire update: Evacuation warnings, road closure lifted as Cal Fire containment grows

Cal Fire announced Thursday night that all evacuation warnings and road closures in Madera County had been lifted as crews continued their fifth day of battling the River Fire and grew their containment.

At around 6:30 p.m., Cal Fire reported that firefighters established 44% containment against the wildfire. The fire’s size was reported at 9,500 acres, which is the same size it has been since Tuesday morning.

Five structures, four of them minor, were reported destroyed, and approximately 600 structures were still being threatened.

Firefighters said there had been minimal fire activity on Thursday, the result of a decrease in temperature and increase in humidity. Firefighters will continue to strengthen control lines and mop up hot spots, Cal Fire said.

The agency reminded the public to stay vigilant on current fire conditions and be prepared to evacuate in the event that fire activity changes.

There were a total of 1,116 personnel battling the River Fire, with 181 engines, 17, water tenders, nine helicopters, 12 hand crews and 11 bulldozers.