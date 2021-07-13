Proposed market-deli that seeks to sell alcohol near Fresno High is well received by community

Carlos Moran, the owner of yet-to-open MOTO market and deli across from Fresno High, is seeking a conditional use permit for the sale of liquor, beer and wine for on consumption on premises. The Fresno Bee

The owner of a yet-to-open market and deli that’s located across from Fresno High made his pitch for a liquor license on Tuesday at a community meeting led by City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria.

Carlos Moran, the owner of yet-to-open MOTO market and deli across from Fresno High, is seeking a conditional use permit for the sale of liquor, beer and wine for on consumption on premises. A Type 41 license would allow for the sale of beer, wine and food and a Type 47 license for the sale of cocktails, beer, wine and food.

The response from the community was largely positive and supportive with the most biting comments being the lack of a classic Jewish deli in the neighborhood and the amount of discarded chewing gum stuck to the sidewalks along Echo Avenue.

Moran, who has spent some time with a pressure washer since obtaining a lease on the property, didn’t flinch. “I’m not going to sell gum,” he said.

The deli will serve sandwiches and salads, though, and the market will be stocked with staples including milk and eggs, produce and cheeses in a more convenient space than other options in the neighborhood.

Any students from Fresno High that wander in can find more healthy options than the empty calories and sugar that were once available in that space on Echo Avenue between Kuppa Joy and Ampersand Ice Cream.

“It looks like the neighborhood overwhelmingly is supportive of what is going to be a new deli and market in the neighborhood,” Soria said after the meeting. “I think it’s exciting to see new businesses wanting to open, especially in vacant buildings.

“For a long time, that was a local Snack Shack that was mostly coveted by students. But I can see this new market as something that is going to be special to the neighborhood, catering to the local residents. ... We have very limited access to markets and delis in this neighborhood, so I think it’s going to be a positive addition.”

Residents supportive of market and deli

The plan is to initially sell beer and wine and perhaps add cocktails once the business has been established.

There was no concern that alcohol would be sold so close to Fresno High – as one community resident pointed out, there are and have in the past been markets in the immediate area that sold beer, wine and alcohol – and Moran said his business would follow the example of Quesadilla Gorilla around the corner on Weldon Avenue.

“They are allowed to sell after 5 (p.m.), and right now since its summer school they can open at 2 (p.m.) during the week and Saturday and Sunday, all day,” Moran said.

Moran, who is general manager of the the popular Cracked Pepper Bistro, has consulted on bar programs for several other Fresno restaurants and is pursuing a goal of operating his own establishment after 20 years in the industry.

His plan also is to serve craft beers in bottles, not on tap.

But the majority of 2,000-square foot space would be devoted to the market and deli, with two high-top counters, ADA seating and in the back an area separate from the market and deli with a bar, wine and beer. If approved, a parklet will be added to the east side of the building and include seating for 20 and operate like a traditional cafe.

The next step is a recommendation from planning commission staff.

“That then gets taken to the planning commission and that’s where they will make a decision about any conditions and (Moran) has expressed that he is willing to operate in a similar fashion to Quesadilla Gorilla, where they’ve operated in the same way for the past few years with no issues,” said Soria, who represents the district.

“We anticipate going through the process and if the public or the neighborhood continues to support, I can see that being approved without having to come to Council.”