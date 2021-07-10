Fresno County has a new Superior Court judge. Here’s more on the woman named by Gov. Newsom

Leanne L. Le Mon was named to the Fresno County Superior Court on Friday, July 8, 2021, by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday appointed a new judge to the Fresno County Superior Court, according to a news release.

Leanne L. Le Mon, 45, of Fresno secured a promotion on the bench where she has been a court commissioner since 2014.

A Democrat, she fills a seat that has been open since the creation of a new position in September 2019.

Le Mon was a deputy attorney general at the California Department of Justice’s Office of the Attorney General from 2008 to 2014. Before that she was deputy district attorney at the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office going back to 2003.

She also worked for two years as an associate at McCormick, Barstow, Sheppard, Wayte and Carruth. Her law degree is from the University of San Diego School of Law, the release stated.

The governor appointed 19 superior court judges across the state on Friday.