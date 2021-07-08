Local

Did you feel it? Fresno, Merced and the Valley shaken by Thursday afternoon earthquake

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck early Wednesday, near Truckee, California, reported the U.S. Geological Survey.
A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck early Wednesday, near Truckee, California, reported the U.S. Geological Survey. U.S. Geological Survey

An earthquake jolted Fresno, Merced and other parts of the Central Valley at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

A preliminary report from the U.S. Geological Survey indicates that the temblor was centered south of Topaz Lake, in Mono County not far from the California/Nevada state line. The earthquake was initially estimated at 5.9 magnitude.

The estimated epicenter is about 120 miles northeast of Fresno.

Social media posts indicated that the earthquake was also felt at least as far north as Sacramento and southward to Exeter in Tulare County.

By 4:30 p.m., at least 11 aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 4.2 were registered by USGS.

Profile Image of Tim Sheehan
Tim Sheehan
Lifelong Valley resident Tim Sheehan has worked as a reporter and editor in the region since 1986, and has been with The Fresno Bee since 1998. He is currently The Bee’s data reporter and also covers California’s high-speed rail project and other transportation issues. He grew up in Madera, has a journalism degree from Fresno State and a master’s degree in leadership studies from Fresno Pacific University. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service