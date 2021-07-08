Did you feel it? Fresno, Merced and the Valley shaken by Thursday afternoon earthquake

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck early Wednesday, near Truckee, California, reported the U.S. Geological Survey. U.S. Geological Survey

An earthquake jolted Fresno, Merced and other parts of the Central Valley at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

A preliminary report from the U.S. Geological Survey indicates that the temblor was centered south of Topaz Lake, in Mono County not far from the California/Nevada state line. The earthquake was initially estimated at 5.9 magnitude.

The estimated epicenter is about 120 miles northeast of Fresno.

Social media posts indicated that the earthquake was also felt at least as far north as Sacramento and southward to Exeter in Tulare County.

By 4:30 p.m., at least 11 aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 4.2 were registered by USGS.