Yes, that was Gavin Newsom picking up trash on Highway 41 in Fresno today. Here’s why

California Gov. Gavin Newsom picked up trash along Highway 41 in Fresno on Wednesday as he announced Clean California, a $1.1 billion effort to expand the state’s litter abatement efforts.

That effort aligns closely with Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer’s Beautify Fresno effort, which organizes volunteers to clean up litter around the city.

Newsom joined Beautify Fresno Director Mark Standriff to pick up trash along Highway 41 near Herndon Avenue around 2 p.m.

While much of the newly announced state funding will go to the California Department of Transportation, Standriff said he spoke to the governor about the possibility of matching state funds for Beautify Fresno.

Newsom’s new three-year litter abatement effort also will provide thousands of jobs to people exiting homelessness, at-risk youth, veterans, formerly incarcerated people, local artists and students.

John Cox, Newsom’s Republican challenger in the recall election, also was in town Wednesday. Cox has highlighted the homeless issue in the state in the last few weeks by toting around an eight-foot ball of trash on his campaign stops.

Newsom’s Clean California program is meant to battle the growing homeless problem across the state. The program already has put about 400 people to work, he said. The goal is to eventually put 11,000 people to work.