State adjustment drops almost 660 cases from Fresno County’s COVID count.

Fresno County’s coronavirus case totals fell by almost 660 on Wednesday, the result of an adjustment to the figures reported daily by the California Department of Public Health.

State health officials occasionally tweak the data as new information comes in and previously reported numbers are updated. The 657-case reduction to Fresno County’s total represents the largest such adjustment to date to the county’s figures – upward or down – since the start of the pandemic 16 months ago.

The adjustment put the county’s month-end total to date at 102,464.

Wednesday’s report also deducted two fatalities from the death toll in Fresno County, dropping the number of lives lost to the coronavirus since March 2020 to 1,725.

On Thursday, county and state health officials reported 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fresno County, as well as two additional fatalities. The county’s updated totals now stand at 102,490 cases and 1,727 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Elsewhere around the Valley:

Kings County reported 11 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 23,107 to date. No additional deaths have been reported, with the total to date now at 247.

Madera County reported 11 new cases on Thursday, 16,601 to date. No additional deaths have been reported, leaving the total at 245 to date.

Mariposa County reported no new cases and no additional deaths; the totals remain at 467 cases and seven fatalities to date.

Merced County reported 11 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to date to 32,380. One additional death was reported, pushing the number of fatalities to date to 482.

Tulare County is now reporting new cases once a week on Wednesdays. On the last day of June, Tulare County’s Health & Human Services Agency reported 73 new cases over the past week, and no additional fatalities, for a total of 49,896 to date and 850 deaths.