Local

Introducing ‘La Abeja,’ our weekly Latino issues newsletter

La Abeja.
La Abeja. Gabby McCall/McClatchy Design

Latinos became the largest ethnic group in the Golden State seven years ago. Today, California is home to nearly 14 million Latinos — 39% of the state population.

Yet for too long legacy media has not done its due diligence in covering the complexity of California’s Latino communities.

To address this coverage gap, McClatchy hired three reporters in the last year to cover Latino and underserved communities in the state.

We’re not stopping there.

Together, we are pleased to announce the launch of La Abeja, a weekly newsletter centered around Latino issues in California, written for Latinos by Latinos. (La abeja means “the bee” in Spanish.)

Every Wednesday morning, you’ll receive an emailed newsletter to keep you up to date with the current state of affairs impacting Latino Californians.

Through La Abeja, we will delve into deep topics like the COVID-19 pandemic’s ongoing impacts on Latino Californians, the Latino representation of your local leaders and why your abuela is not likely to have heard the term “Latinx” but your Gen Z primos have.

»» Sign up here.

We know we can’t do this without your input. Have a news tip or suggestion you’d like to share? Send me an email at kbojorquez@sacbee.com.

Follow more of our reporting on Central Valley News Collaborative
See all stories
Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Kim Bojórquez
Kim Bojórquez
Kim Bojórquez joined The Sacramento Bee’s Capitol Bureau as a Report for America corps member in 2020. She covers Latino communities in California. Before joining The Bee, she worked for Deseret News in Salt Lake City.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service