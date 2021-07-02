Introducing ‘La Abeja,’ our weekly Latino issues newsletter

La Abeja. Gabby McCall/McClatchy Design

Latinos became the largest ethnic group in the Golden State seven years ago. Today, California is home to nearly 14 million Latinos — 39% of the state population.

Yet for too long legacy media has not done its due diligence in covering the complexity of California’s Latino communities.

To address this coverage gap, McClatchy hired three reporters in the last year to cover Latino and underserved communities in the state.

I joined The Sacramento Bee in 2020 to cover Latino communities in California for the newspaper’s Capitol Bureau.

Nadia Lopez joined The Fresno Bee in 2020. She writes for the Central Valley News Collaborative.

Andrea Briseño joined The Modesto Bee’s Economic Mobility Lab this summer.

We’re not stopping there.

Together, we are pleased to announce the launch of La Abeja, a weekly newsletter centered around Latino issues in California, written for Latinos by Latinos. (La abeja means “the bee” in Spanish.)

Every Wednesday morning, you’ll receive an emailed newsletter to keep you up to date with the current state of affairs impacting Latino Californians.

Through La Abeja, we will delve into deep topics like the COVID-19 pandemic’s ongoing impacts on Latino Californians, the Latino representation of your local leaders and why your abuela is not likely to have heard the term “Latinx” but your Gen Z primos have.

»» Sign up here.

We know we can’t do this without your input. Have a news tip or suggestion you’d like to share? Send me an email at kbojorquez@sacbee.com.