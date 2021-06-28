Wildfire near Yosemite Lakes spurs evacuation order from Madera County Sheriff’s Office

A wildfire in the Yosemite Lakes area spurred evacuation alerts early Monday night, including a mandatory order for one neighborhood.

People within a two-mile radius of Road 400 and Lilley Mountain Drive were ordered to leave now under an evacuation order posted by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 5:43 p.m.

An evacuation order indicates “an immediate threat to life.”

The Sheriff’s Office stated an evacuation shelter location had not been determined.

At 5:55 p.m., an evacuation warning — indicating a potential threat to life and property — was issued in the area of Starlight Court.

The blaze is nicknamed the Lilley Fire

As always, residents who might need extra time to evacuate are encouraged not to wait for alerts to become mandatory.

Those in need of evacuation assistance can call (559) 675-7770. If it is an emergency, dial 911.