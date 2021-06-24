Tulare County confirms first case of COVID-19 Delta variant. It’s considered more contagious

Tulare County has identified its first known case of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Tulare County Public Health (TCPH) announced Thursday night that the variant was found in a Tulare resident and was identified in a lab through genomic sequencing.

According to TCPH, the variant is associated with increased transmission and may have moderately decreased response to antibody treatments against COVID-19 infection.

“Considering the national trend, we’ve been aware of the variants being present in our state as well as surrounding counties,” Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught said. “We need to continue the important safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it is especially important for unvaccinated individuals to wear a face covering or mask while in any public indoor setting.”

According to the TCPH, studies have shown that the available vaccines are effective against variants, including the Delta variant.

Earlier this month, the Delta variant also was detected in Fresno County.

The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, is considered to be more contagious than the conventional strain.

According to a Los Angeles Times article, health officials in the state don’t expect another deadly COVID-19 surge because of the rise of the Delta variant.

However, the risk is more that the Delta variant will take root in pockets of unimmunized communities that haven’t been previously been infected with the coronavirus.