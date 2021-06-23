U.S. Supreme Court decision on Fresno County plant hailed by employers, unions disappointed

Lourdes Cardenas is shown waving a UFW flag with other demonstrators in front of the state building in 2017. Fresno Bee Staff Photo

The impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that affects how union organizers are able to meet with farmworkers are being felt throughout the Valley — particularly as one of the companies directly involved in the case is based in Fresno County.

The divided court ruled Wednesday a 1975 California law allowing union organizers to visit farmworkers at their job site up to 120 days a year during non-work hours was unconstitutional.

One of the two agriculture employers involved in challenging the issue was Fowler Packing, one of Fresno County’s leading growers and shippers of fresh produce.

A United Farm Workers official said the U.S. Supreme Court chose property rights over human rights in its decision denying the union access to an agriculture employer’s property.

Meanwhile, agriculture employers Wednesday hailed the decision, saying the court’s ruling was a victory for the employer’s property rights and would prevent people from trespassing on their property.

“Today’s ruling is a huge victory for property rights,” said Pacific Legal Foundation senior attorney Joshua Thompson, who argued the case before the Court. “Today’s decision affirms that one of the most fundamental aspects of property is the right to decide who can and can’t access your property.”

But Elizabeth Strater, director of strategic campaigns for the UFW, said the ruling is not surprising, given the challenges the union has faced in organizing agricultural workers.

“I don’t see this as a major blow as much as I see it as a continued blow to any type of basic equity in our farm labor system,” Strater said. “This ruling gives farmers’ property rights more weight than farmworkers’ human rights.”

This story will be updated