Fresno man who faced 50-to-life in prison for 2017 homicide released from jail

Silbiano Madrigal, who was facing 50-years-to-life in prison, walked out of the Fresno County jail on Tuesday after a jury acquitted him of first-degree murder in a fatal 2017 shooting,

His attorney Gerald Schwab Jr. celebrated his release, saying the 20-year-old Madrigal, who was 17 at the time of the incident, should never have been tried as an adult.

“This is a huge victory for us, a huge victory for Silbiano, and a huge victory for the system,” Schwab said. “The jurors got it right. And now he gets a second chance at life.”

Madrigal was accused of murdering Michael Daniels, 26, after a fistfight involving Madrigal’s friend and his friend’s father outside of Zack’s Market in the 800 block of East California Avenue on Feb. 9, 2017.

Schwab said Madrigal was scared after the confrontation and did not intend to kill Daniels. Madrigal was in the back seat of his friend’s car when Daniels allegedly approached the car, trying to smash the window. He fired one shot from a .22 caliber handgun, striking Daniels in the head.

It took the jury about eight hours to decide Madrigal was not guilty of first-degree murder — but guilty of involuntary manslaughter, a crime punishable by four years in prison. Judge Jeff Hamilton ordered Madrigal be released since he has been in Fresno County Jail for four years awaiting his trial.

Prosecutor Liz Owen, who inherited the case from a previous district attorney, declined to comment on the verdict. Schwab said the previous prosecutor fought to have Madrigal tried in adult court where he would possibly face life in prison.

In juvenile court, the maximum Madrigal would serve was until he reached the age of 25.

Schwab said Madrigal was relieved and thankful for the jury’s verdict.

“He was in shock and crying that someone finally listened to him,” Schwab said. “He was a scared kid who shot only one time.”

Schwab said Madrigal plans on getting a job and go back to school.