Mosquito found with West Nile virus prompts spraying in southeast Fresno neighborhood

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus have been discovered this week in southeast Fresno, spurring plans to deploy a spray truck to apply insecticide to kill the biting insects.

Katherine Ramirez of the Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District said Friday that the agency’s staff trapped a mosquito carrying the virus in the neighborhood south of Belmont Avenue between Clovis and Fowler avenues.

Spraying was planned for Friday evening, when the common house mosquitoes that can carry the virus are active, said Ramirez, the district’s science education coordinator.

Many people who contract West Nile virus from a mosquito bite experience only mild symptoms, said Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer, but more serious cases can cause brain infections and death.

“West Nile is just another threat and hazard that we need to worry about this time of year,” Vohra said.

Ramirez said in many instances, people find out they have West Nile virus when they donate blood and their samples are tested. Those who do experience symptoms may feel fever, stiffness or body aches between three and 14 days after they’re bitten.

“We do have about 1% of the population that will actually get the most severe case of West Nile, which is West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease,” she added.

Ramirez said Friday’s planned spray treatment will be done from a truck driving slowly through the neighborhood with equipment that sprays low volumes of insecticide targeting adult mosquitoes. The application is planned between 9 p.m. and midnight.

County health officials encourage people to protect themselves from mosquitoes by:

Applying insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Insect repellents should not be sued on children under 2 months old.

Wearing long sleeves and pants, and insect repellent, when outside during dusk and dawn hours when the mosquitoes are most active.

Making sure windows and doors have tight-fitting screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house, and repairing or replacing screens that have holes or tears.

Eliminating any sources of standing water where mosquitoes can lay their eggs. Dump water from flower pots, old car tires, buckets and other containers. Report abandoned or neglected swimming pools to a local mosquito abatement agency.

In neighboring Tulare County, nine mosquito samples had tested positive for West Nile as of last week, along with two dead birds. Statewide, there have been 18 mosquito samples and 11 dead birds reported this year, but no human cases to date.

Residents are also encouraged to report findings of dead birds on the state’s West Nile website, westnile.ca.gov or calling 877-968-2573 (877-WNV-BIRD).

The Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District covers much of eastern and southern Fresno Count, including Clovis and eastern parts of the city of Fresno. Other districts in the area include the Fresno Mosquito and Vector Control District, Fresno Westside Mosquito Abatement District, Madera County Mosquito and Vector Control District, the Delta Vector Control District in Tulare County, and the Kings Mosquito Abatement District in Kings county.

Residents can find their local mosquito agency online at fresnocountymosquito.org/.