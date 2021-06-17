Teen in critical condition after collision on scooter with van in central Fresno

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized Thursday after he was struck by a car while riding a scooter in central Fresno.

The collision happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Shields Avenue and First Street, according to Fresno Police Department spokesman Lt. Israel Reyes.

Reyes said that witnesses told officers the boy was ridding the scooter north on First Street when he started crossing Shields Avenue. The boy went into the path of a van and was struck, Reyes said.

The teen landed in the west lanes of Shields Avenue and had major injuries to his head and upper body, Reyes said.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was listed in critical condition, Reyes said.

Reyes said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factor in the collision, he said.