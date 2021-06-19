Fresno State NAACP kicks off Juneteenth with Black Lives Matter Day in downtown Fresno

As the nation celebrated Juneteenth on Saturday, Fresno got an early start on the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

On Friday, Fresno State’s NAACP chapter, along with the African American Coalition, gathered at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno for Black Lives Matter Day and an opportunity to celebrate Juneteenth.

Kaeli Brooks, center, joins others as they dance to music at the Black Lives Matter Day: Black Joy event held next to the historic water tower at Eaton Plaza on Friday evening, June 18, 2021 in Fresno. The event was sponsored by the Fresno State chapter of NAACP and a coalition of other groups. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com