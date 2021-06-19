Fresno State NAACP kicks off Juneteenth with Black Lives Matter Day in downtown Fresno

As the nation celebrated Juneteenth on Saturday, Fresno got an early start on the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
On Friday, Fresno State’s NAACP chapter, along with the African American Coalition, gathered at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno for Black Lives Matter Day and an opportunity to celebrate Juneteenth.
Related stories from Fresno Bee
June 19, 2021 5:00 AM
June 19, 2021 2:18 PM
June 18, 2021 3:51 PM
June 19, 2021 2:17 PM
June 18, 2021 12:24 PM
June 18, 2021 8:27 AM
Comments