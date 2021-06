Several occupants were displaced from one unit of a multiple-unit residence after a two-alarm fire early Friday in central Fresno.

The fire was reported about 8 a.m. at Blackstone and Dakota avenues, and firefighters blocked a portion of southbound Blackstone to fight the blaze.

No one was reported injured.

Firefighters did not release the cause of the fire.

Fresno Fire is on scene of a fire in a 2 story commercial structure on the 3700 block of Blackstone. A 2nd alarm has been requested and crews are working in rescue mode. pic.twitter.com/E0kFkoWVzG — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) June 11, 2021