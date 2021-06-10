Fresno police seek public’s help in finding missing 6-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl

FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 6-year-old boy and his teenage sister.

Niyanna Scott, 14, and her brother, Errion McEachin, were last seen Monday walking along Tuolumne Street near L Street in downtown Fresno.

According to police, it’s possible Scott and McEachin could be with relatives living in a hotel in Fresno or in the San Diego area.

Scott was last seen wearing a black hoodie with multi-color designs and jeans. McEachin was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who has seen the two children are urged to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.