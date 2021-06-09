Fresno mobile home community on fire as flames spread to multiple units

Fresno firefighters are battling a fire that’s spread inside a mobile home community Wednesday night in northeast Fresno. Multiple engines responded following a call that came in around 10 p.m. at the Trails End Mobile Home Park, located just east of the intersection of Sierra and Blackstone avenues and a few blocks behind the DMV. The Fresno Bee

Multiple engines responded following a call that came in around 10 p.m. at the Trails End Mobile Home Park, located just east of the intersection of Sierra and Blackstone avenues and a few blocks behind the DMV.

Crews arrived and saw that the fire had spread to multiple structures with the strong winds appearing to help the fire grow.

Fresno Fire confirmed that two mobile homes were completely destroyed.

In addition, one person suffered smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Wednesday’s fire occurred close to where a previous fire within the trailer park community broke out and killed a man just six weeks ago.

A 56-year-old man died and another person was injured after two mobile homes caught on fire on April 30.

This story will be updated.