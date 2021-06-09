Fresno woman suffers major injuries in Merced County head-on collision, CHP says

A Fresno woman was transported to the hospital after a head-on collision in Merced County, according to authorities.

At about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a head-on collision between a big rig and sedan on Highway 59 south of Sandy Mush Road in Merced County, according to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga.

Authorities said a 2014 Freightliner, driven by Jesus Barboza, 54, of Fresno, was traveling north on Highway 59. For unknown reasons, the big rig crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2015 Toyota Camry, driven by 38-year-old Gina Mendoza Santos of Fresno.

According to Zuniga, the Toyota sustained sever damage in the collision and Santos was extricated from the vehicle by responding fire personnel. She was transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto by air ambulance with major injuries, the CHP said.

Authorities said Barboza had complaints of pain and was not transported to a hospital.

According to Zuniga, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision which remains under investigation.