Will Fresno allow for more weed shops? City Council looks to expand business licenses

Fresno may be seeing more weed dispensaries in the near future, if a resolution passes through city council on Thursday.

Put forth by the council’s cannabis subcommittee (members Miguel Arias, Nelson Esparza and Mike Karbassi), the resolution calls to increase the number of retail business licenses, as allowed by city code, from 14 to 21.

It would allow for three recreational cannabis sellers in each of the city’s seven districts. The current code calls for two.

“I would characterize this expansion as bringing Fresno’s cannabis market into the 21st century,” Esparza said.

“The market is already there.”

That’s evident in the number of businesses that applied for licenses.

Seventy-five applicants made it to second phase of the city’s application process, with another 20 competing under the equity clause for owners with previous cannabis convictions, former foster youth and veterans or those coming from low-income communities.

These are legal businesses that are doing everything that’s being asked of them, said Scott Miller, CEO of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce. They have been waiting a long time for the application process to play out and some are taking on massive costs, even paying leases on yet-to-be used buildings, he said.

The chamber wrote a letter to the city, encouraging the additional licenses. The original code allows for the city to grow out to 21 licenses. This would just push up that timeline and consolidate efforts by using the current applications, Miller said.

That’s a benefit for the city and the businesses, many of whom are chamber members.

“It was supposed to happen a long time ago. Why spend all that money again in a year?”Miller said.

And at 21 licenses, Fresno would still have fewer dispensaries per capita than other cities that allow for recreational cannabis. By Esparza’s calculations the city would have .39 cannabis retailers per 10,000 residents, all evenly distributed throughout the city.

That is unlike Fresno’s liquor stores, which averages one per every 1,000 residents with some ZIP codes in southwest pushing a ratio as high as one per 500 residents.

“I am very sensitive to those types of concerns,” Esparza said.

The resolution is on the consent calendar for Thursday’s city council meeting.

According to the city’s revised timeline, the application process should be completed by mid-August. The city could see retail operations open by mid-December.