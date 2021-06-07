Loud fireworks every night in Fresno. Residents circulate petition saying enough already

Fresnans are taking to social media to vent their anger over loud explosions caused by illegal fireworks, and the frustrations have caught the attention of Mayor Jerry Dyer as well as police and fire officials.

The mayor’s spokesperson, Sontaya Rose, said Dyer, Police Chief Paco Balderrama and Fire Chief Kerri Donis would meet Monday to discuss the issue, which has prompted a petition calling for action on the issue. So far, more that 400 have signed the call for a city-wide ban on all fireworks except specific holidays.

Any fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal in Fresno and surrounding cities, but that hasn’t stopped the loud blasts from becoming a common occurrence in central Fresno. Rose said incidents have jumped since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

While the use of illegal fireworks has been a long-term problem in the city on New Year’s Day and the Fourth of July, Don Simmons, who created the petition, said the explosions seem to have increased about a week before the Memorial Day holiday. Simmons lives in the Lowell Neighborhood, and says the problem is acute there.

Other agree.

Asked Kay Unruh on Nextdoor.com:

“Can’t anything be done? This is crazy. ... If your neighbors are shooting them off please report it!”

Fresno police, fire respond to fireworks

Police say that they are aware of the concerns.

Fresno Police Department spokesperson Lt. Rob Beckwith said the drought heightens the danger, and added that by last Thursday, there had been 600 reports about the issue in a one-month time frame.

But he noted that it is difficult to investigate the incidents if officers don’t have a specific location. He added that police and fire investigators are planning to team up to attack the issue.

Fresno Fire Investigator Jay Tracy said use of the police department’s ShotSpotter technology is one possible weapon that might be used and other tactics are also being considered. And he agreed with Beckwith that it can be difficult to track down offenders.

“We are as frustrated as the next person,” Tracy said. “If we took every firefighter and every police officer, we wouldn’t be able to cover the entire city.

Fireworks’ impact on pets

Like many others, Simmons said animals are suffering as much as humans as the blasts frazzle nerves and prevent a good night sleep. He has noticed behavior changes in his dog.

On Nextdoor, others agreed.

“My dog wouldn’t even leave the house for his walk yesterday,” said Mary Sappington. “What can be done? Where are the police?”

Added Jasmine Torentela:

“Our dogs have been terrified every night.”