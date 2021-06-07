UCSF Fresno residents vote to unionize. They say protections were stripped, funding cut

UCSF School of Medicine’s branch in Fresno is headquartered downtown near Community Regional Medical Center. Fresno Bee file photo

An overwhelming majority of UCSF Fresno interns, residents and fellow physicians voted to unionize after seeing their program benefits being slashed and the number of residency slots being decreased — actions they say took place in the midst of the pandemic, according to a Monday news release.

The union authorizations cards to join the Committee of Interns and Residents/SEIU were filed with the California Public Employment Relations Board, which is expected to process the request and certify the union in the next few weeks, according to the release.

The vote was Friday. Certification usually takes 30 days, said Tricia Piper-Bennett, with a public relations firm representing the Committee of Interns and Residents. Piper-Bennett said there’s a little over 300 members in this UCSF Fresno group seeking to unionize.

The UCSF Fresno residents said they care about the future of their program and its primary affiliated hospital — Community Regional Medical Center.

“Many residents, like me, call the Central Valley home,” Dr. Sarah Koser, a first-year emergency medicine resident physician, said in the release. “We are invested in our community and are unionizing to ensure we can continue to provide the best care possible to our patients.”

This group will join about 6,000 other UC resident physicians who have unionized in recent years in order to improve their working conditions and patient care, according to the release.

The UCSF Fresno resident-led efforts started as they began to see their benefits being cut back in the midst of the pandemic. Residency slots were reduced, according to the release.

“The pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of our healthcare system as a pillar of our community,” Dr. Nathan Dreyfus, a first-year emergency medicine resident physician, said in the release. “But it has also demonstrated that resident physicians are asked to bear a burden — in terms of workplace risk, workload, hours, stress and personal sacrifice — that is often out of proportion to the level of support we receive.”

That’s when it became evident the UCSF Fresno residents needed a place to express their concerns and take control of their training, the release says.

“In the midst of a pandemic our protections were stripped, positions and funding cut,” Dr. Eric Blumenfeld, a first-year psychiatry resident physician, said in the release. “Administrative pressures forced undue stress upon us, jeopardizing our ability to fulfill vital healthcare roles. We are unionizing to ensure we have the necessary resources to continue caring for our gravely disadvantaged and deserving community to a respectable standard.”

The Bee is seeking comment from UCSF Fresno and CRMC officials.