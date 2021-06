An early-morning outage south of Fresno cut power to about 1,500 customers, PG&E reported Thursday morning.

The outage ranged from about Jensen Avenue to Adams Avenue and Highway 41 to Cornelia Avenue.

The cause of the outage was not reported and there was no immediate word on a restoration time.

This story will be updated.

