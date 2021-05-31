The wait’s over for fans of Fresno State first-of-the season sweet corn

Fresno State corn fans fill their bags of sweet yellow corn, on the first day sale of the annual crop, at the Gibson Farm Market, Monday morning. lined up by the hundreds - some pre-dawn. People toting bags lined up by the hundreds - some pre-dawn, with the first in line, Aaron Haynes who claimed his spot at 4:55 a.m. As per pandemic rules, only a certain amount of customers were allowed in the market at a time. A popular shopping choice, judging by the longer lines, was the pre-bagged option, where bags of ten, white or yellow was offered. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Die-hard Fresno State corn fans lined up Monday morning by the hundreds — some at pre-dawn — for bags of sweet corn on the first day sale of the annual crop at the Gibson Farm Market.

The first in line was Aaron Haynes who claimed his spot at 4:55 a.m.

As per pandemic rules, only a certain amount of customers were allowed in the market at a time.

A popular shopping choice, judging by the longer lines, was the pre-bagged option, where bags of 10 white or yellow corn was offered.

Prices are 50 cents an ear, or $7 for a pre-bagged 10 ears.

Shoppers are allowed a maximum of 24 ears or two 10-ear bags.

Hours for the farm market are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through the Fourth of July holiday.