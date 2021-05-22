Ride of silence: Fresno bicycle community honors cyclists who’ve died while riding

More than 80 bicyclists participated in this year’s annual Ride of Silence in north Fresno, memorializing bicyclists killed while riding on public roads.

The event, part of national Bike Month, began in Texas in 2003 and has grown to international participation.

Starting at The Bike Shop at Woodward, the cyclists, with Fresno Police escort, traveled a route of almost 8 miles through the neighborhoods east of Friant Road and south of Copper Avenue to help call attention to cyclists’ rights and to remember those who have died.