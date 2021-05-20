Murder charges dismissed against Central Valley woman in connection to pregnancy loss

Murder charges were dismissed Thursday against Chelsea Becker in connection to her stillbirth in Kings County.

Becker, who spent 16 months in pre-trial detention, was released on no bail in March after a long legal battle. Her bail was initially set at $5 million.

Becker was charged with murder after her son, Zachariah Joseph Campos, died in her womb on Sept. 10, 2019. Becker, 25 at the time, later admitted she had used methamphetamine during her pregnancy as she had during previous pregnancies.

Attorneys with the National Advocates for Pregnant Women, representing Becker, had argued the state’s murder statute did not apply to women who experience a pregnancy loss, and described the prosecution as “unlawful.”

Dan Arshack, one of the lawyers representing Becker, said Kings County Superior Court Judge Robert S. Burns didn’t dismiss the charges based on the “inapplicability of the murder statute to women who have stillbirths,” which he described as “disappointing.” Burns, he said, dismissed the charges based on the failure by prosecutors to present evidence on “implied malice.”

“The judge found that there was absolutely no evidence provided by the prosecution that would have supported the conclusion that Chelsea Becker had a subjective understanding that the ingestion of methamphetamine could have caused the death of her fetus,” Arshack told The Bee. “The prosecution presented no evidence that she had that subjective understanding, but there’s a reason that she didn’t have that subjective understanding. The first and most important reason is, there’s is absolutely no scientific evidence, none, that taking methamphetamine while pregnant causes stillbirth.”

Philip Esbenshade, executive assistant district attorney, said his office disagrees with the conclusion in Thursday’s hearing to dismiss the charges against Becker.

“It is the opinion of our office that sufficient evidence was indeed presented at the preliminary hearing to hold Ms. Becker to answer for trial,” he told The Bee. “The judge who presided over that preliminary examination, upon hearing that evidence and considering arguments from both sides, did find such sufficient evidence existed. Judge Burns apparently disagrees with that finding.”

He said his office will “review the record and transcript of today’s proceedings and determine how we will move forward..”

This is a developing story.