Workers clear canal in Fresno as irrigation season begins. Homeless nearby given notice

Fresno Irrigation District crews clear out trash and homeless belongings from Fancher Creek Canal just east of Clovis Avenue in anticipation of water releases Tuesday afternoon, May 18, 2021 in Fresno

Fresno Irrigation District workers Tuesday began clearing a canal of litter and assorted trash near a homeless encampment so water to could flow to Valley farmland.

The canal is located near South Clovis and East Tulare avenues. City of Fresno spokeswoman Sontaya Rose said city officials were also giving notice to encampment residents that they would need to relocate.

As a result of a federal court order, the homeless must be given the advance notice, and their property must be stored by the city, and not discarded.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, canals, CalTrans property next to freeways and other vacant lands have been utilized with increasing frequency by the city’s homeless.

Irrigation district officials have joined with the city in an attempt to keep the canals clear of debris, something canal officials have said places a strain on the district’s budget.