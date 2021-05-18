Shaver Lake July 4th fireworks plans move forward after Fresno County official’s offer

Days after sounding the alarm about the possibility of losing its annual Forth of July fireworks celebration for a second year, the Greater Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau is moving forward with plans for the event.

Organizers had given a May 15 deadline to sign a contract and pay the deposit with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza, which has done fireworks at the event for the past eight or nine years. The Shaver group was waiting on state coronavirus guidance in order to receive the needed permits.

That deadline has been extended, with Assemblymember Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, on Tuesday pledging $12,000 so the group can sign the contract and not worry about the deposit.

The money would come from Patterson’s campaign account, which he frequently uses to donate to local nonprofits.

“We took that risk away,” said Patterson, who has been working with both the state department of public health and Southern California Edison in clearing a path to make the event happen.

At issue is the state’s current COVID-19 guidelines, which allow for outdoor events, but don’t speak specifically to logistics of an event like Shaver Lake fireworks show — spread out over 3,000 acres in, on and around Shaver Lake, with no grandstands, tickets or single entrance gates.

While Fresno County’s Department of Public Health said it supports the event operating under the state’s current guidelines, SoCal Edison is waiting on updated guidelines, which the state’s department of public health has said won’t happen until June 15,

That is the date Gov. Gavin Newsom set for an expected reopening of the state.

Patterson has proposed that SoCal Edison issue a conditioned permit, with the assumption that the event will meet whatever guidelines the state issues June 15. That could happen soon, he said.

“I’m optimistic,” Patterson said.

“I’m appreciative that they are listening.”

Dylan Johnson, chairman with the Greater Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau, said more than simply keeping the tradition of the event alive, this year’s celebration is an important step in getting people to return to the mountain area as it continues rebuilding after the Creek Fire.

“We are a community in need,” he said.

More information about the event is available at Goshaver.org.

How to help

Donations to the Fourth of July event can be sent to Great Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau, P.O. Box 476, Shaver Lake, Ca, 93664.