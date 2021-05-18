A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit Fresno County. Here’s where it was centered

An earthquake shook parts of Central California, including Fresno, on Tuesday morning.

The 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck just before 7:45 a.m. at a depth of 9 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 5 miles west of Huron in western Fresno County.

The USGS originally reported the quake had a magnitude of 4.0, before updating it to 3.6.

This is the latest, and largest, in a series of earthquakes that have hit the region in past few days.

On Sunday, a 2.4-magnitude quake was reported 5.7 miles from North Fork and a 1.9-magnitude quake was reported 2.5 miles south of Shaver Lake, according to the USGS.