Local

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit Fresno County. Here’s where it was centered

An earthquake shook parts of Central California, including Fresno, on Tuesday morning.

The 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck just before 7:45 a.m. at a depth of 9 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 5 miles west of Huron in western Fresno County.

The USGS originally reported the quake had a magnitude of 4.0, before updating it to 3.6.

This is the latest, and largest, in a series of earthquakes that have hit the region in past few days.

On Sunday, a 2.4-magnitude quake was reported 5.7 miles from North Fork and a 1.9-magnitude quake was reported 2.5 miles south of Shaver Lake, according to the USGS.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service