High school junior killed while working at a Firebaugh tire shop. Community rallies to support

Omar Gutierrez of Firebaugh died in an work-related accident on Wednesday, May 12. Gene Lieb, Jr.

People from Firebaugh and surrounding communities in west Fresno County are rallying to support the family of Omar Gutierrez, a 16-year-old high school junior who was killed in a work-related accident Wednesday.

Gutierrez was working under a car at Firebaugh Tire when the car slipped off a jack, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

News of accident spread quickly through the town.

“A community of 8,000 people, it doesn’t take long to find out what a tragedy happens,” said Gene Lieb Jr., a teacher at Firebaugh who had Gutierrez in his agriculture leadership class this year. Lieb created a GoFundMe campaign to help the Gutierrez family pay for funeral and other expenses. So far, it has received more than $25,000 in donations from nearly 400 people.

There were remembrances given at the district school board meeting Thursday, Lieb Jr. said, and in between at soccer games and Firebaugh High School’s senior night. Balloons were released in honor of Gutierrez, who would have been playing for the team that night.

Other remembrances are in the works, Lieb Jr. said.

“Omar always had a smile on his face,” and he was always willing to help others, no matter how difficult the task.

“There was nothing that was too hard. There was nothing he was going to be defeated by. He was going to work to make it happen,” Lieb said.

This isn’t the first student whohas died in the eight years Lieb Jr. has taught at Firebaugh High School. So, while loss is difficult, especially coming at the end of an already hard year, he said he knows the community will come together to overcome the tragedy.