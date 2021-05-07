Local

While California’s population dropped, more people came to Fresno. Here’s the data

Lightning rips across the sky above Fresno’s skyline, during Wednesday’s storm, March 10, 2021, in a frame grab from video.
Lightning rips across the sky above Fresno’s skyline, during Wednesday’s storm, March 10, 2021, in a frame grab from video. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Fresno stood alone among the five largest cities in California last year as the only one to see its population grow from 2020 to 2021.

The California Department of Finance estimated Friday that the number of people living in the city of Fresno increase from 543,769 at the beginning of 2020 to 546,770 as of Jan. 1, 2021.

The increase of 3,319 people isn’t much – just six-tenths of a percent – but it’s more than Fresno’s bigger city brethren:

California as a whole, according to the new estimates, shrank by about half a percent, or just over 182,000 people to 39,466,855.

Of almost 480 incorporated cities in California, 85 experienced population growth last year, while the rest either experienced no change or saw their populations contract.

Fresno County as a whole gained almost 6,400 residents last year. In addition to Fresno’s gains, the neighboring city of Clovis added almost 3,100 people to its population – enough to rank seventh among the 10 fastest growing cities in the state with populations higher than 30,000.

Profile Image of Tim Sheehan
Tim Sheehan
Lifelong Valley resident Tim Sheehan has worked in the region as a reporter and editor since 1986, and has been at The Fresno Bee since 1998. He is currently The Bee’s data reporter and covers California’s high-speed rail project and other transportation issues. He grew up in Madera, has a journalism degree from Fresno State and a master’s degree in leadership studies from Fresno Pacific University. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service