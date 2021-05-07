While California’s population dropped, more people came to Fresno. Here’s the data

Lightning rips across the sky above Fresno’s skyline, during Wednesday’s storm, March 10, 2021, in a frame grab from video. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Fresno stood alone among the five largest cities in California last year as the only one to see its population grow from 2020 to 2021.

The California Department of Finance estimated Friday that the number of people living in the city of Fresno increase from 543,769 at the beginning of 2020 to 546,770 as of Jan. 1, 2021.

The increase of 3,319 people isn’t much – just six-tenths of a percent – but it’s more than Fresno’s bigger city brethren:

Los Angeles: A loss of 1.3%, or nearly 52,000 residents to 3,923,341.

San Diego: A loss of 0.7% or more than 10,400 residents to 1,411,034.

San Jose: A loss of 1.1%, or almost 11,700 residents to 1,029,782.

San Francisco: A loss of 1.7%, or almost 14,800 residents to 875,010.

California as a whole, according to the new estimates, shrank by about half a percent, or just over 182,000 people to 39,466,855.

Of almost 480 incorporated cities in California, 85 experienced population growth last year, while the rest either experienced no change or saw their populations contract.

Fresno County as a whole gained almost 6,400 residents last year. In addition to Fresno’s gains, the neighboring city of Clovis added almost 3,100 people to its population – enough to rank seventh among the 10 fastest growing cities in the state with populations higher than 30,000.