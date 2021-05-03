His name is synonymous with RV sales in the Valley. Fresno businessman dies at 91

Paul Evert’s RV Country just off Highway 99 at 3633 S. Maple Ave. on Jan. 21, 2014. Evert died May 2, 2021 at the age of 91. Fresno Bee file

Paul Evert, who created an empire of self-named RV dealerships in Fresno, died on Sunday.

He was 91 years old.

Evert retired from business in 2018 and in the past few years split his time between Fresno and a home in Shaver Lake. His wife, Sherri Evert, shared the news of his death on Facebook with a photo and simple caption.

In the picture, Evert looks happy and relaxed, smiling for the camera.

The caption reads, “March 1, 1930-May 2, 2021.”

Evert started one of the first RV dealerships in Fresno and by the mid-1990s was bringing in $34 million a year selling luxury vehicles that could cost up to $400,000. He also grew the band by sponsoring an annual outdoor recreation show and making his flagship location off Highway 99 as visible as possible.

That included flying an 1,800-square-foot American flag that he would replace each year.

By the time he retired, RV Country was operating eight dealerships across five states.

That the business managed to survive the financial crisis in 2008 is testament to Evert’s skill as a businessman and a boss, said John Ostlund, who did marketing for Evert through the 1990s until his retirement.

“He was determined not to let the recession ruin his business,” Ostlund said.

Evert could be an exacting boss with high standards. Ostlund remembers the weekly Wednesday morning meetings where the staff would have to answer for its performance from the prior week.

But Evert didn’t expect any more from his employees than he expected from himself.

“He set the standard for accountability,” Ostlund said.

“You learned a lot about self-discipline when you were around Paul.”

In a post on Facebook on Monday, Ray Appleton remembered another side of Evert, whom the KMJ radio host called his “eccentric equal.” The pair often shared the battlefield at the annual Civil War Revisited events at Kearney Park.

“That voice, which was was somewhere between a barnyard rooster and a Bar Harbor Maine foghorn has ceased,” Appleton wrote, going on to describe Evert’s life as a lesson in self depreciating humor.

“There are few people I have met that I have loved from the minute I met them,” he wrote.

“This one really hurt.”