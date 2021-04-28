Unvaccinated and Latino: What stops you or a loved one from getting the COVID vaccine?

Latinos make up a majority of the population in Fresno County and have accounted for nearly 50% of its coronavirus cases, but so far, they have received less than 38% of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the county.

That gap in vaccination rates could leave Latino families vulnerable to the virus.

We understand there could be many reasons why Latinos in the central San Joaquin Valley haven’t yet received the vaccine. We want to give you the information you need to make the best decision for your family and keep the community safe.

If you or a loved one haven’t received the vaccine, we’d like to learn more about your experience through the survey below.

Your answers will remain private, unless we talk with you and receive your permission to use your name. This survey will inform reporting by the Central Valley News Collaborative, a collaboration between journalists at The Fresno Bee, Vida en el Valle, Valley Public Radio, and Radio Bilingüe.

Loading…