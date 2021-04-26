Weekend rainfall in Fresno area does little to aid looming drought

Rain showers in the central San Joaquin Valley and light snowfall in the surrounding Sierra Nevada are expected to continue through Monday, but precipitation totals are likely to do little to help against a looming California drought.

The National Weather Service in Hanford reported that Fresno’s rainfall total Monday morning was .15 of an inch. The total in Madera was .01; in Hanford, .14; and in Visalia, .14.

The yearly total for Fresno stood at 8.97, but the seasonal average is 11.5 inches.

The weather service said said an additional system is expected to add a few hundredths of an inch to those totals.

Fresno’s high temperature Monday is expected to be 67 degrees, with a low tonight of 46 and a high Tuesday of 74, as the region experiences a warming trend.