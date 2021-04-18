Fire near Oakhurst contained as evacuation warning is lifted

An evacuation warning around the ECCO Conference Center near Oakhurst has been lifted after a fire along Highway 41 was quickly contained.

The Sunday afternoon incident was the result of a control burn escaping control lines between Oakhurst and the Yosemite gate. It charred 1.2 acres before its forward progress was stopped, according to an official from Cal Fire, which assisted the U.S. Forest Service.

Traffic was briefly stopped on the highway due to smoke. A smoke column was visible from Oakhurst.

The evacuation warning, for a one-mile radius around the conference center, was issued by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents were told to be prepared to take immediate action, and if feeling threatened to evacuate rather than wait for a mandatory order. Those with pets or livestock were told to leave immediately, given the extra time needed to account for the animals’ safety.