‘It has my top city on it.’ Air National Guard dedicates F-15 fighter jet to Fresno

The California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing honored the City of Fresno on Friday by ceremoniously dedicating an F-15 fighter jet to the city and its citizens for their support to the wing’s service members.

During a “Cities of Honor” ceremony at the Fresno Air National Guard Base, the nose art of the jet was unveiled by Commander Col. Troy Havener and Mayor Jerry Dyer — revealing the seal of the City of Fresno.

It was Havener’s assigned jet that was bestowed the honor. “This is my jet,” he said. “It has my name on it, and now it has my top city on it.”

This is the fighter wing’s second dedication to the City of Fresno, the first occurring Sept. 2, 2014.

The 144th initiated its “Cities of Honor” program April 18, 2014, with a ceremony that paid tribute to the city of Madera.

Over the coming years, the fighter wing will continue the program by dedicating F-15s to local central San Joaquin Valley cities. With each dedication, an F-15 Eagle dons nose art in the form of that city’s crest.

Col. Troy Havener, California Air National Guard, 144th Fighter Wing commander, and Mayor Jerry Dyer, right, admire the nose art seal of the City of Fresno on Havener’s F-15 fighter jet, after dedication ceremonies Friday April 16, 2021. The 144th honored the City of Fresno by ceremoniously dedicating the F-15 fighter jet to the city and its citizens for their support to service members and the wing, as part of its “Cities of Honor” program. This is the Wing’s second dedication to the City of Fresno, which first occurred September 2, 2014. The 144 FW initiated the Cities of Honor program April 18, 2014 during a ceremony that paid tribute to the city of Madera, Calif. Over the next few years, the Wing will continue the Cities of Honor jet-dedication program by dedicating F-15s to local cities within the Central Valley. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Col. Troy Havener, California Air National Guard, 144th Fighter Wing commander, right, and Capt. Sklar Bautista, left, show Mayor Jerry Dyer, the cockpit of Havener’s F-15 after dedication ceremonies Friday April 16, 2021. The 144th honored the City of Fresno by ceremoniously dedicating the F-15 fighter jet, with nose art seal of the City of Fresno, to the city and its citizens for their support to service members and the wing, as part of its “Cities of Honor” program. This is the Wing’s second dedication to the City of Fresno, which first occurred September 2, 2014. The 144 FW initiated the Cities of Honor program April 18, 2014 during a ceremony that paid tribute to the city of Madera, Calif. Over the next few years, the Wing will continue the Cities of Honor jet-dedication program by dedicating F-15s to local cities within the Central Valley. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com