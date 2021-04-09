Fresno County reports 70 new COVID cases Friday, no new deaths

Fresno County reported 70 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing to 99,935 the number of people who have been infected by the coronavirus since the first cases 13 months ago. No additional deaths were reported Friday in Fresno County. To date, the death toll stands at 1,597.

Elsewhere in the Valley:

Kings County: 7 new cases, 22,683 to date; no additional deaths, 243 to date. The county’s totals include more than 7,200 cases, and 17 deaths, among inmates at state prisons in Avenal and Corcoran.

Madera County: 14 new cases, 16,029 to date; no additional deaths, 236 to date.

Mariposa County: No new cases as of Friday, 415 to date; no additional deaths, seven to date.

Merced County: 24 new cases, 31,009 to date; 1 death, 448 to date.

Tulare County: 29 new cases, 49,231 to date; four additional deaths, 821 to date.