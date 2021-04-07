Fresno area nears end of PG&E COVID deferrals. Here’s how to get caught up on payments

The moratorium on disconnecting utilities in Fresno and the rest of the state during the COVID pandemic is set to sunset at the end of June, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.

The utility company said in February it would extend the moratorium through June 30, which was previously set to end this month. Officials on Wednesday encouraged residents to begin looking for a payment plan if necessary.

Residents in the Fresno area have run up a significant backlog in fees, owing PG&E about $48 million through January, officials with the power company confirmed.

The number of residential customers with past-due balances has grown almost 30% during the pandemic year, officials said.

Since the pandemic began, PG&E has worked with 1.6 million residents to develop payment plans, according to a news release.

Residents who can show they were financially hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic can get fees deferred, as well as rents or mortgages.

Those fees are not forgiven, rather they continue to pile up.

PG&E payment plans

PG&E offers plans for people behind on their payments, according to utility company officials.

PG&E has pledged a moratorium on shutting off power for non-payments, a pause on deposits for small businesses to start getting power and lower rates for people who qualify for medical-related discounts.

The company offers payment plans and other programs for people and businesses who qualify.

There are also programs for families with qualifying low incomes or those experiencing hardships.

For customers interested in learning more about the financial assistance and bill payment options, go to pge.com/billhelp.